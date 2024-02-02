1 Dead Following Canadian County Rollover Crash

A rollover crash near Calumet left one person dead, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Friday, February 2nd 2024, 5:28 am

By: News 9


CALUMET, Okla. -

One person is dead after a rollover crash in Canadian County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Cody Herman from Gracemont was traveling on Ranch Roach near Calumet when he veered off the road, then overcorrected.

Investigators say the vehicle then rolled, causing Herman to be ejected from the car.

Herman was pronounced dead at the scene.
