Oklahoma County Commission accepts recommendation for jail site phasing plan

Oklahoma County commissioners approve recommendation for a phased construction plan for a new jail.

By: Christian Hans

-

The Oklahoma County Commission assembled on Wednesday to approve a recommendation regarding the proposed site of the future Oklahoma County Jail.

During the meeting, the commission approved a recommendation from the Citizens Bond Oversight Advisory Board, which put forward a plan for a phased construction of the jail.

Under the plan, some, but not all, jail operations would transfer to the new site, located near Southeast 15th Street and Grand Boulevard.

However, with costs topping $600 million, leaders say more funding will be needed before the old jail in downtown Oklahoma City can close for good.