Oklahoma County Commission accepts recommendation for jail site phasing plan

Wednesday, August 20th 2025, 1:34 pm

By: Christian Hans


The Oklahoma County Commission assembled on Wednesday to approve a recommendation regarding the proposed site of the future Oklahoma County Jail.

During the meeting, the commission approved a recommendation from the Citizens Bond Oversight Advisory Board, which put forward a plan for a phased construction of the jail.

Under the plan, some, but not all, jail operations would transfer to the new site, located near Southeast 15th Street and Grand Boulevard.

SEE ALSO: Operations could be split between new and current Oklahoma Co. Jail until additional funding secured

However, with costs topping $600 million, leaders say more funding will be needed before the old jail in downtown Oklahoma City can close for good.
