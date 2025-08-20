New OKC Route 66 neon sign concept unveiled ahead of centennial

Marking Route 66 centennial, Oklahoma City unveils 35-foot neon boot 'Kicks 66'—featuring iconic Nat King Cole lyric.

By: Victor Pozadas

The historic Route 66 is turning 100 in 2026, and Oklahoma City is celebrating the occasion in part with the reveal of a new 35-foot neon boot named 'Kicks 66'.

The flashy cowboy boot will be the centerpiece of a beautified triangular area near the fork on Classen Boulevard and Northwest 25th Street in front of La Brasa Restaurant.

The neon structure, which was the winning submission by local artist Cameron Eagle, is inspired by the classic tune '(Get your kicks on) Route 66' by the King Cole trio, which famously included none other than the legend Nat King Cole himself.

The song became a huge hit when it was released back in 1946, and has continued as a staple for almost 80 years since its initial debut.

The design is a clear reference and homage to the classic, with the lyric 'Oklahoma City looks mighty pretty' written on the upper part of the bright red boot.