Edmond Farmers Market Has Fresh Produce Year-Round

The Edmond Farmers Market operates and has fresh produce all year long. Emily Harmon, with the market, stopped by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Porch to talk about some of the produce and products they have this season.

Wednesday, January 31st 2024, 7:51 am

By: News 9


EDMOND, Okla. -

The Edmond Farmers Market operates and has fresh produce all year long.

Emily Harmon, with the market, stopped by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Porch to talk about some of the produce and products they have this season.

Many vendors are starting to sell products for Valentine's Day.

The Indoor Winter Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Senior Center near Mitch Park.

The outdoor market starts downtown in April. 
