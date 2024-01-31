Edmond Farmers Market Has Fresh Produce Year-Round

The Edmond Farmers Market operates and has fresh produce all year long. Emily Harmon, with the market, stopped by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Porch to talk about some of the produce and products they have this season.

By: News 9

Many vendors are starting to sell products for Valentine's Day.

The Indoor Winter Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Senior Center near Mitch Park.

The outdoor market starts downtown in April.