OKC Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein supporting young students through reading initiative

By: Christian Hans, Addie Crawford

Oklahoma City Thunder player Isaiah Hartenstein is making an impact off the court, forging a strong connection with Positive Tomorrows, the state’s only school specifically serving children and families experiencing homelessness.

On the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, the News 9 team is learning more about the impact Hartenstein has on those children.

Known at the school as “Mr. Isaiah,” Hartenstein has donated his time, resources, and encouragement to students since he arrived in Oklahoma City. The Thunder Center has hosted back-to-school events, movie outings, and pep rallies, all aimed at inspiring students to read, stay in school, and feel seen.

“That's their hero,” said Margaret Creighton, CEO of Positive Tomorrows, said. “It's somebody that they see on TV who is coming here and investing in them, which is really, really special to them, especially when he encourages them to read and to stay in school.”

Hartenstein's foundation recently partnered with Oklahoma Shirt Company to design a custom Thunder-themed shirt, with proceeds benefiting the school. For each shirt sold, $12.50 is donated to Positive Tomorrows. The initiative was spearheaded by Hartenstein himself, not the school.

In addition to reading-focused activities, the Thunder player took students to see "The Wild Robot" movie after they completed the book, and even treated the school to a holiday screening of "The Grinch."

With the Thunder heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night in Indianapolis, Positive Tomorrows is “Thundering Up” in full force, thanks in large part to their friend and role model, Mr. Isaiah.

Shirts are available at Oklahoma Shirt Company’s website, with a portion of proceeds supporting the school.