Call Before You Dig: OKIE811 helps you locate buried lines

By: Christian Hans, Addie Crawford

Oklahoma homeowners and contractors are being reminded to call 811 before starting any digging projects this summer.

OKIE811, the state’s official utility locating service, says the free call can prevent costly and dangerous accidents involving buried infrastructure like gas, electric, and internet lines.

M.G. Govia, a spokesperson for OKIE811, spoke to News 9’s Addie Crawford on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, stressing the importance of notifying the agency at least three business days before digging begins.

“A lot of people don't realize just how much infrastructure is underground,” Govia said. “By digging without 811, you may cause interruptions in those services, and there's people who depend on those for life-saving 911 calls or their heat or their security systems."

Common summer projects that require a locate request include installing pools, storm shelters, and planting trees. Once a request is made, OKIE811 dispatches information to relevant utility companies, who then mark the lines—yellow paint, for instance, signals natural gas lines.

The service is free and available to both homeowners and professional excavators. Requests can be made for free by phone or through the OKIE811 website.

"It's absolutely free for any excavator to put in a locate request," Govia said. "Again, if you're a homeowner or professional... We can keep you safe and also prevent damage to those underground facilities."