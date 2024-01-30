Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting Near Broadway Extension

Police said an overnight drive-by shooting near the Broadway Extension and Britton Road was not random. The victim was shot in the neck, but police said he was expected to survive. Officers arrested Ronald Atchison, 36, shortly after the shooting and booked him in the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

The 27-year-old shooting victim told police someone followed him as he left a 7-Eleven store at West Hefner Road and Western Avenue late Monday night. The victim said when he approached Britton Road and the Broadway Extension his life was threatened by gunfire. “Somebody in the vehicle began shooting at him for an unknown reason,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.

The victim's car was hit by bullets. “At some point, he felt himself get hit by one of the rounds in the neck,” said Knight. “The other vehicle fled the scene.”

The victim stopped and got out of his car on the Broadway Extension service road. That was the location where officers found the victim walking with a gunshot wound to his neck. “He was transported to an area hospital,” said Knight.

During the investigation, police were notified the suspect's car was spotted on FLOCK cameras near northwest 122nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. A short time later police had Atchison in custody and his car was towed to the police evidence barn. Investigators believe the shooting was intentional and possibly gang-related. “Randon Shoots are very rare,” said Knight.

However, police did not release the exact motive behind the violent attack. Police said while no one else was hurt during the shooting, it did put the public at risk. “That creates a threat to the motoring public through there,” said Knight.

Atchison was booked into jail on charges of shooting with intent to kill, use of a vehicle to facilitate the discharge of a weapon, and gang-related offenses.

