Victim Expected To Recover Following Oklahoma City Drive-By Shooting

By: News 9

A drive-by shooting left one person hospitalized Monday night in northeastern Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said they responded to the scene at around 11 p.m. near West Britton Road and Broadway Extension where they found a man shot in the neck.

Investigators say the man was inside another car when he was shot, but is expected to recover.

No suspect information has been released at this time.