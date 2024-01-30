9 To Know: Norman Cockfighting Bust, Border Security, Teacher Bonus Lawsuit

Here are the stories you need to know from both Oklahoma and around the world on Jan. 30, 2024.

By: News 9

Attorney General Getner Drummond filed an injunction against the Biden Administration for withholding millions of dollars in family planning grant money because he says the state is being punished for being pro-life.

The Oklahoma City Police are investigating a drive-by shooting where a man was shot in the neck while in a car last night near Britton Road and Broadway Extension.

Norman Animal Welfare is investigating a possible cockfighting operation after 77 roosters were taken from a home where police initially responded to a barn fire. No arrests have been made.

Edmond voters will decide on a nearly $150 million bond proposal on February 13th. District leaders say the money would be used to build new schools and classrooms to alleviate overcrowding.

Today, House Republicans are set to formally vote to impeach the Homeland Security Secretary over his actions during the border crisis. This comes as lawmakers work to hammer out a border reform agreement. Democrats call the impeachment a stunt.

Lawmakers met and quickly adjourned for a special session called by the Governor to cut the personal income tax. The House will continue the process of passing a bill to cut income tax during the regular session.

An Oklahoma teacher is suing the State Department of Education and State Superintendent Ryan Walters after she's asked to repay her teaching bonus. She says she was told to pay back $50,000. She only received $29,000 after taxes.

Longtime Oklahoma County Public Defender Bob Ravitz will be laid to rest today. Ravitz died unexpectedly last week at 71 years old. County offices will not open until one today.

The Pentagon released the names of the three American service members killed in a drone attack in Jordan. Officials say Sgt. William Rivers, Specialist Kennedy Sanders, and Specialist Breonna Moffett were killed. The White House says it is weighing its options in response to the attack.