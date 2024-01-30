Norman Fire Uncovers Large-Scale Rooster Fighting Operation

A barn fire in Norman with animals inside led to police uncovering what they say could be a large-scale rooster fighting operation. A search led to the seizure of 77 roosters, which police believe were to be used for illegal activity.

911 caller: It's on fire and it's exploding! Please, hurry up!!

The homeowner called 911 after a barn housing puppies ignited and was growing larger by the minute.

Emergency responders arrived and stumbled across the illegal activity.

911 caller: We had our puppies in there and we had put a lamp to keep them warm for the night.

To keep their animals warm in a makeshift barn, a blaze ignited.

911 caller: It's on fire, one of our barn things, it's on fire. It's really bad, we can't turn it off.

The shaken caller is heard telling dispatchers the fire is growing and burning closer to her home and a secondary barn located near SE 120th and Cedar Lane in Norman.

911 caller: There's puppies. they're probably dead now.

If they get here quickly I don't think the fire will get to our house. But we do have a barn next to it that has chickens and roosters.

Filled with propane tanks and diesel, the fire triggered multiple explosions,

911 caller: My husband is trying to turn it off but he can't!

911: I need you to tell your husband to not go near it, especially if it's exploding and shooting tanks off.

Emergency responders raced to the property.

911: They’re coming to you as fast as they can, light and sirens.

A search led to the seizure of 77 roosters. “It was the nature in which the roosters were housed, there were a number of things that were evident that these roosters were being trained and being subjected to some pretty intense training,” said Norman Police Spokeswoman Sarah Schettler.

Police believe they were to be used for illegal activity. “This kind of training would be extremely inhumane, they were being trained to fight,” said Schettler.

The roosters have been placed in an out-of-state sanctuary. The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending.