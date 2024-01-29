Large-Scale Rooster Fighting Operation Discovered, Seized In Norman

Norman Animal Welfare is investigating a large-scale rooster fighting operation discovered after response to a fire, according to the Norman Police Department.

By: News 9

Police say Norman Animal Welfare was assisting the Norman Fire Department with rescuing puppies trapped in a barn fire near 120th Street and East Imhoff Road.

During the rescue attempt, Norman Animal Welfare Officers encountered a large-scale rooster fighting operation located in close proximity to the fire.

NPD immediately secured the property, and a search warrant for the property was obtained.

Seventy-seven roosters were found and seized from the property, according to NPD.

"The seized roosters were found in deplorable conditions alongside evidence of brutal training and exploitation of the animals for fighting purposes," NPD said in a press release.

NPD said the animals will be transported to a rooster sanctuary out of state where they will receive care, evaluation, rehabilitation, and necessary medical treatment.

This case remains under active investigation by the Norman Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Norman Animal Welfare.

Criminal charges are pending the ongoing investigation.