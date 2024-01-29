Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: January 28

Sunday, January 28th 2024, 9:46 pm
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Chris Williams and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes.
Gilgeous-Alexander's 31, Williams' 20 Not Enough As Pistons Defeat Thunder 120-104
Mahomes, Kelce Are Headed To The Super Bowl After Chiefs Shut Down Ravens 17-10
Brock Purdy, 49ers Rally From 17 Points Down, Beat Lions 34-31 To Advance To Super Bowl
College Basketball Recap: Sooners On Losing Trend, Cowboys Defeat Mountaineers
OU, OSU Football Transfer Portal Update
