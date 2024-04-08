Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: April 7

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes.

Sunday, April 7th 2024, 10:13 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


Josh Giddey Has 11th Career Triple-Double, Thunder Hold Off Hornets 121-118 To Snap 3-Game Skid

College Softball, Baseball, Gymnastics Update With Dean And John

Masters Preview, Picks With Dean Blevins & John Holcomb

Viewer Question

College Football Spring Practice Update: Sooners, Cowboys, Golden Hurricane

Oklahoma State Hires Steve Lutz As Head Basketball Coach

Play The Percentages
