Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: April 7

Sunday, April 7th 2024, 10:13 pm
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their opening takes.
Josh Giddey Has 11th Career Triple-Double, Thunder Hold Off Hornets 121-118 To Snap 3-Game Skid
College Softball, Baseball, Gymnastics Update With Dean And John
Masters Preview, Picks With Dean Blevins & John Holcomb
College Football Spring Practice Update: Sooners, Cowboys, Golden Hurricane
Oklahoma State Hires Steve Lutz As Head Basketball Coach
