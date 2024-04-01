Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: March 31

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes.

Sunday, March 31st 2024, 10:52 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their opening takes.

Thunder Clinch First Playoff Spot Since 2020, Beat Knicks On SGA's Jumper

College Basketball End-Of-Season Update

Langston Men's Basketball Coach Chris Wright Joins The Sports Blitz

Viewer Question

College Football Spring Practice Update

College Softball, Baseball Update With Dean And John

Play The Percentages
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 31st, 2024

March 10th, 2024

March 3rd, 2024

January 28th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 1st, 2024

April 1st, 2024

April 1st, 2024

April 1st, 2024