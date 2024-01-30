16-Year-Old Faces Charges After SW OKC Shooting

A 16-year-old is now in the Juvenile Detention Center, facing several charges after a shooting in Oklahoma City on Sunday.

-

A 16-year-old is now in the Juvenile Detention Center, facing several charges after a shooting in Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Oklahoma City Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting near Interstate 40 and Meridian Avenue around 2 a.m.

According to police, when the 16-year-old was asked to leave the property, he allegedly pulled out a gun and fired into the store, hitting the store clerk and a customer.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital with what we're told are minor wounds to the arm and leg.

Authorities say that with a witness description of the suspect, along with his all-black outfit and bright red Air Force One shoes, police tracked the 16-year-old down near the Biltmore Hotel.

Police are still searching for a second suspect. Police say that both suspects are minors.