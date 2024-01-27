Search Underway In Lincoln County For Man Connected To Burglary

Law enforcement is searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a residential burglary on Saturday in Lincoln County.

Saturday, January 27th 2024, 5:41 pm

By: News 9


LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. -

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Billie Dean Robert Jr. is 5-foot-11 and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and a piece of carpet.

Authorities are searching the area of 3290 Rd. and Wellston and SH-66 and 900 Rd. on Saturday.

If you see him or have any information on his location, you're asked to call 911 and stay away from him.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

