Law enforcement is searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a residential burglary on Saturday in Lincoln County.

By: News 9

Search Underway In Lincoln County For Man Connected To Burglary

-

Law enforcement is searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a residential burglary on Saturday in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Billie Dean Robert Jr. is 5-foot-11 and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and a piece of carpet.

Authorities are searching the area of 3290 Rd. and Wellston and SH-66 and 900 Rd. on Saturday.

If you see him or have any information on his location, you're asked to call 911 and stay away from him.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.