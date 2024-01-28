News 9 Exclusive: Cordea Carter’s Grandfather Responds To DA’s Dropped Charge

The family of Cordea Carter is speaking publicly for the first time since a murder charge was dismissed in the teen’s death. Carter was killed in a shooting during a Choctaw high school football game back in August.

“I was like in disbelief, like no,” said John Caldwell, Cordea Carter’s Grandfather. “I'm like where did this ball get dropped.”

Carter was killed in a shooting during a Choctaw High School football game on August 25. Investigators arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with first-degree murder. Last Friday, that charge was dismissed after the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office said a witness recanted their identification of the teenager.

“We're talking about a Friday night football game, and I know there were lots of people there and you mean to tell me we couldn't get that right,” he said. “This is not the path we were on, so I just started praying for my family.”

He’s praying and grieving all over again, the only way he knows how, by going back in the recording studio.

“Instead of taking it in a different way I put it to some music, something that I can listen to, people can listen to, somebody may get some healing from that,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell wrote a song about how he is feeling, about the loss of his grandson and the frustrations of the investigation.

“I'm not saying what didn't happen or who didn't do what but that's still somebody's son too,” Caldwell said. “We're talking about a 15-year-old, I mean who wants to see somebody be convicted if they didn't do it, I don't know, I put it in the hands of the law, I just want them to get it right.”

He said what gives him some relief is the promise District Attorney Vicki Behenna gave the Carter family.

“We are not giving up on identifying and prosecuting the person responsible for his death,” said Vicki Zemp Behenna, Oklahoma County District Attorney. “The OSBI is following investigative leads and processing evidence. Based on their investigation, charges can be refiled in the future since there is no statute of limitations for murder.”

“She came immediately and said that. She didn't wait days later and this and that, she released that, and I felt that, so I have to sit back and let them do what they do,” Caldwell said. “We'll get to the bottom of it, I believe it.”