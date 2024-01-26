Local Restaurant Owner Honored As Grand Marshal At MLK Jr. Parade

On the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch today, Tevis Hillis traveled to the restaurant, Florence, to talk to the owner, who will be a grand marshal in the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade tomorrow.

By: News 9

Florence Jones Kemp will be honored at Saturday's 44th annual parade in Oklahoma City.

She said she is honored and excited to be a part of the parade because she wants to honor what King has done for so many communities.

"It means everything to me," Kemp said.

Kemp said she remembered when Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated and said he was the greatest person she had ever known.