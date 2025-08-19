Edmond History Museum offers free workshops for veterans to celebrate new exhibit

The Edmond History Museum is hosting free classes in celebration of the 50th Anniversary exhibit about the Vietnam War.

By: Addie Crawford

Veterans' art classes are being offered at the Edmond History Museum for free in August and September of 2025.

Veterans can choose from Painting, mixed-media art, voice acting, and an old-time radio history workshop. Samples of the students’ work will be displayed or performed at the Rodeo Roys: The Legacy of Will Rogers and Roy Rogers show in October.

All classes are held at the Victorian Rodkey House, located in Stephenson Park, just west of the museum at 410 S. Littler. Enrollment is for Veterans and their family members (parents or children/grandchildren age 8 and up) or their caregivers.

Register for a class here.

Patriotic Painting Class

During this relaxed painting session, artist Jay Tracy will guide you step-by-step in the process of painting a patriotic flag. Be amazed at how the “same painting” takes on the unique and individual character of each artist.

Everyone, from seasoned painters to non-experienced, will finish the class with a beautiful acrylic masterpiece on canvas.

The class can hold up to 15 participants and is on August 23rd or 30th from 1-3 p.m.

Voice Acting Skills

Whether you have a quiet voice or a booming voice, anyone can learn to control the effectiveness and persuasiveness of their speech. Voice acting skills allow you to read more effectively, portray character voices, and even learn to narrate for videos or commercials.

There are two parts to this class, so please make sure you can attend both sessions before taking a spot. This particular class can take 25 participants.

Part 1 is on August 25th or 30th from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Part 2 is September 8th or 11th from 6-7:30 p.m.

Old-Time Radio History Workshop & Show

Learn the history of the Golden Age of Radio and how this medium has influenced modern news and entertainment. Immerse yourself in the 1940s and 1950s time period as you listen to famous radio show clips, practice sound effects, and read from various original scripts.

Participants are then encouraged (but not required) to perform or help with sound effects for the reading of an old-time radio show at 11 a.m. on Sept 20th. No memorization is required. Friends and family are invited to attend the “reader’s theater” performance at no cost.

This class can hold 12 people and takes place on September 13th from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Museum Information

The mission of the Edmond History Museum is to celebrate Edmond's history through preservation and education at no cost to visitors.

Museum hours are 10:00-5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday, and 1:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday.

Please visit the museum website or call the museum at 405-340-0078.