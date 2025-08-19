Swing into fun: Affordable vintage swing dance nights at Sailor & The Dock

Low-cost vintage swing dance lessons come to Sailor and the Dock every third Monday, hosted by SwingOut OKC.

Monday, August 18th 2025, 7:28 pm

By: Addie Crawford


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Join in on budget-friendly vintage swing dance classes followed by social dance time at Sailor & The Dock.

Sailor & The Dock is a local market, bar, arts, and events venue in OKC's West Village District.

Something exciting is happening at The Dock every week, from classes with local artists, captivating performances, trivia nights, and more.

"It really fills my heart to have community events here at The Dock," said Owner Hamid Pezeshkian. "Without community, there's no connection between us human beings."

Every third Monday of the month, SwingOut OKC hosts lessons at 7 p.m. before taking the skills learned to the dance floor for DJed social dance time from 8-10 p.m.

"It's creative communication between two people," said Swingout OKC's Sarah Liem."All ages and skill levels are welcome to show up as you are so we can teach you how to dance."

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5.

Comfortable closed-toed shoes and clothes are recommended. No partners are required.

You can learn more about SwingOut OKC here.
