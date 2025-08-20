Free storytime fun every Wednesday at Mustang Public Library

This activity stimulates the brain in a fun way every week in Mustang Children's Library for Mother Goose Storytime.

By: Addie Crawford

-

Infants, toddlers, and caregivers are invited to come to the Mustang Library on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to enjoy interactive story time through December 2025.

Mother Goose Storytime is filled with rhymes, songs, lap bounces, books, marching, jumping, dancing, and bubbles.

Library staff may modify activities depending on the mood or attention levels of the children participating.

The storytime is free, but registration is required.

Program registration for all youth and family events opens up exactly a week before each event at 9:00 AM.

If an event you have seen online or on the printed calendar is not on Eventbrite yet, please check back closer to the event date or registration opening date.

Sign up here.

While in the Mustang Children’s Library, you will find children’s computers with fun, educational games and online resources curated with the youngest, curious minds in mind. There are also blocks, Legos, puzzles, and more.

The Mustang Public Library is located at 1201 N Mustang Road.