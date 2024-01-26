Pet of the Week: Inyo

Our Pet of the Week is Inyo, the 6-week-old puppy.

By: News 9

Our Pet of the Week is Inyo, the 6-week-old puppy.

He loves to play with toys and learn new things but is still very young and working on potty training and other commands.

He is not yet ready for adoption but will be shortly after his neuter surgery on February 12th.

He has 5 other siblings all named after national forests.

They are staying at a foster home until they find their forever homes.

CLICK HERE to visit the Oklahoma Humane Society's website.