Former Adult Film Star From Oklahoma, Jesse Jane, Found Dead

By: News 9

A former adult film star and her boyfriend were found deceased in Moore on Wednesday, police say.

Police have confirmed the identity of actress Jesse Jane, who was found unresponsive along with her boyfriend Brett Hasenmueller at a residence near Northeast 3rd Street and Hickory Lane.

Investigators do not believe there was foul play involved.

Substances have been sent in for lab testing.

Moore Police said that Jane's real name is Cindy Taylor.