Former Adult Film Star From Oklahoma, Jesse Jane, Found Dead

Police have confirmed the identity of actress Jesse Jane, who was found dead at a residence in Moore with her boyfriend.

Thursday, January 25th 2024, 12:21 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A former adult film star and her boyfriend were found deceased in Moore on Wednesday, police say.

Police have confirmed the identity of actress Jesse Jane, who was found unresponsive along with her boyfriend Brett Hasenmueller at a residence near Northeast 3rd Street and Hickory Lane.

Investigators do not believe there was foul play involved.

Substances have been sent in for lab testing.

Moore Police said that Jane's real name is Cindy Taylor.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 25th, 2024

January 13th, 2024

January 12th, 2024

January 4th, 2024

Top Headlines

January 26th, 2024

January 26th, 2024

January 26th, 2024

January 26th, 2024