1 Person In Custody Following Del City Shooting

Tuesday, January 23rd 2024, 4:31 am
One person has been taken into custody and another hospitalized after a shooting Monday evening in Del City.
Del City Police said a suspect fired shots into a woman's house near Southeast 41st Street and Vickie Drive.
The victim was hospitalized in an unknown condition, and the suspect was taken into custody.
No names have been released at this time.
