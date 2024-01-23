1 Person In Custody Following Del City Shooting

One person was hospitalized and another taken into custody after a shooting in Del City.

By: News 9

-

One person has been taken into custody and another hospitalized after a shooting Monday evening in Del City.

Del City Police said a suspect fired shots into a woman's house near Southeast 41st Street and Vickie Drive.

The victim was hospitalized in an unknown condition, and the suspect was taken into custody.

No names have been released at this time.