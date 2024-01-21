Police Search For Missing 17-Year-Old Who Is Believed To Be In Danger

Anndri Fildes was last seen in Oklahoma City near SE 26th St. and South Byers Avenue.

Sunday, January 21st 2024, 5:08 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are searching for a missing teenager who they believe could be in danger on Sunday.

Oklahoma City Police said Anndri Fildes, 17, was last seen near SE 26th St. and South Byers Avenue.

She was last seen wearing pink sweatpants, a red sock with Mickey Mouse and a green sock with a frog. Police said she had two sweaters with her, a white and pink one. One of them says Love on it.

OCPD said Fildes is a runaway, but said they believe she could be in danger.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, call authorities.

