4 Killed In Love County Crash Involving Semi

A crash on I-35 southbound in Love County left four people dead on Saturday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Sunday, January 21st 2024, 4:36 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


LOVE COUNTY, Okla. -

Four people were killed after crashing with a semi in Marietta, Oklahoma, on Saturday, authorities say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Marisa Sanchez, 35, Reginaldo Martinez, 36 and two boys ages 1 and 4 died at the scene around 6:30 p.m. on I-35 southbound.

OHP said all four were occupants of a 2024 Honda Civic. The man driving the semi was uninjured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.
