4 Killed In Love County Crash Involving Semi

Sunday, January 21st 2024, 4:36 pm
Four people were killed after crashing with a semi in Marietta, Oklahoma, on Saturday, authorities say.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Marisa Sanchez, 35, Reginaldo Martinez, 36 and two boys ages 1 and 4 died at the scene around 6:30 p.m. on I-35 southbound.
OHP said all four were occupants of a 2024 Honda Civic. The man driving the semi was uninjured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story.
