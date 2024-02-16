All-Clear Issued After Suspicious Package Prompts Evacuation On OU Campus

An all-clear was issued by OU Police after Gaylord College on the campus of the University of Oklahoma was evacuated Friday afternoon.

By: News 9

An alert sent by OU indicated that at least two "suspicious packages" were found.

Image Provided By: OU Nightly

A source tells News 9 that the packages were found around the building with "scribbling" on them related to "Israel" and "genocide."

OU Campus Safety sent out this message most recently at 3:25 p.m.: "OUPD has issued an all clear. The area near Gaylord Hall has been deemed safe and there is no threat to campus. The alert is canceled."

