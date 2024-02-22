No Charges Filed After OU Suspicious Package Incident

No charges will be filed against the person who placed suspicious objects on OU's campus almost a week ago, according to the student newspaper.

By: News 9

The OU Daily, a campus newspaper, says police won't be filing charges because the display falls under "free speech."

Last Friday, OU Police and Norman's Bomb Squad were called outside Gaylord College to investigate the display.

It took two hours before law enforcement gave the all-clear.

The Suspicious Packages

An all-clear was issued by OU Police after Gaylord College on the campus of the University of Oklahoma was evacuated Friday afternoon.

An alert sent by OU indicated that at least two "suspicious packages" were found.

Image Provided By: OU Nightly

A source tells News 9 that the packages were found around the building with "scribbling" on them related to "Israel" and "genocide."

OU Campus Safety sent out this message most recently at 3:25 p.m.: "OUPD has issued an all clear. The area near Gaylord Hall has been deemed safe and there is no threat to campus. The alert is canceled."

