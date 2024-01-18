Trooper Involved In Crash On I-40 Causes Traffic Delays

A Highway Patrol Trooper has been involved in a crash, according to the Highway Patrol.

The scene was near Interstate 40 and Cimarron Road, OHP confirms.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the trooper had pulled over a car for a traffic stop when another car hit them. The car hit the driver's side of the pulled over car and the trooper was on the passenger side. The trooper and two other people were transported to local hospitals.

The eastbound I-40 off ramp to Cimarron Road was closed due to the crash, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Eastbound I-40 was narrowed in the area as well, the Department of Transportation says. The ramp and all lanes are back open, according to the Department of Transportation.

