Update: Stillwater food bank receives apology after plants were taken out of community garden

After plants disappear from Stillwater food bank's garden, community support floods in, ending with an unexpected apology.

By: Jordan Fremstad

Last week, several plants disappeared from a Stillwater food bank garden. Its leaders said after News 9’s news coverage, support grew tremendously for their mission.

They also got an apology from one of the people responsible. Last week, Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center executive director Rachael Condley showed the areas throughout the garden where someone had dug plants out of the soil. The person also took some flowers from the memorial of the organization's late founder.

Condley figured this was an honest mistake.

“Hopefully, people will hear that misunderstood that, and then they’ll know for next time,” Condley said.

News 9 caught up with Rachael this week, and she said the story became the buzz around town.

“We’ve had so much support; people calling from all over saying, ‘We’re so sorry to hear about your garden. How can we help?’” Condley said. “Thank you for your story. It was great.”

Condley said the incident provided an opportunity to teach the community about the garden. Following her request, someone left some flowers that had been removed, along with an apology letter from a woman.

“She felt terrible, and it really was just an educational [experience],” Condley said. “The fact that she came back and left the plants and left the note says that we are approachable and she knows that we’re forgiving. “That means a lot to me.”

Condley said she chooses to see the good in people and assume positive intent. She knows the people who visit this garden search for support. The rules of the garden exist so everyone has access to healthy food.

“I think we have enough resources that we can make that happen,” Condley said. “There’s no reason, no matter the decisions you’ve made or the circumstances you’ve found yourself in, or it may be just kicked you in the face a few too many times, but I want to live in a community where nobody goes hungry.”

Condley and her team strive to build a place where hunger ends, and people can thrive.

“That’s why I do what I do,” she said.