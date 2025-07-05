New Oklahoma law strengthens DUI penalties

New Oklahoma DUI law named after Marissa Murrow increases penalties for crashes, child passengers, and repeat offenders.

Saturday, July 5th 2025, 2:05 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A new Oklahoma law going into effect on November 1 will strengthen penalties for drivers convicted of DUI, especially in cases involving children, crashes, or repeat offenses.

Under the new law, it will be considered an aggravated DUI, which is a felony, to drive under the influence while speeding, causing a crash, or transporting a minor. The felony designation carries jail time for the conviction.

The legislation also carries harsher consequences for repeat offenders.

The law was co-created with the help of the Murrow family, who lost their daughter, Marissa Murrow, in 2020 crash involving a DUI offender.

