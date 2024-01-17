1 Shot And Injured In Driveway In SE OKC

Wednesday, January 17th 2024, 5:52 am
A man was shot on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City, police say.
Police say that a man was shot near Southeast 104th Street and South Harrah Road while sitting in the driveway in his car.
Police confirmed that a family member heard a gunshot from inside, and she saw a truck leaving the driveway. They say that a family member found the man with a gunshot wound in the neck.
Officers say that EMSA transported him to a local hospital.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
