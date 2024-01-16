Signs & Symptoms Of Frostbite

A viewer asks when they should be worried about getting frostbite. Doctor Lacy Anderson has the answer.

By: News 9

Frostbite is a condition where the skin, and sometimes tissues beneath the skin, freezes.

This happens in extreme cold temperatures because 64 percent of our skin consists of water.

It can affect any part of your body but it’s more common in fingers, toes, ears, nose, cheeks, and chin because these areas have less blood flow and insulation, allowing ice crystals to form.

Symptoms of frostbite include numbness, stinging, throbbing and skin discoloration.

Frostnip is a mild form of frostbite where the skin may look red or purple. In those with darker skin, it may appear lighter than your natural skin tone. Frostnip is an early warning sign of frostbite, and you need to get indoors quickly.

Treatment includes gradually warming the skin.

To help prevent frostbite be sure to wear insulated gloves and a warm hat while outside. You should invest in some waterproof, insulated winter boots as well. You may only need them a few days a year but having warm feet can make a world of difference when you’re outside. And when temperatures are near zero, stay indoors and out of the cold if you can.