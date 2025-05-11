Mold Nightmare at Rolling Green Apartments: Edmond Mother Speaks Out

A mother struggles to get help from management at Rolling Green Apartments in Edmond for a mold issue that continues to persist.

By: Stephanie Maniche

Tiarra Colbert has been living at the complex for more than a year but the issue started a couple of months ago.

Colbert said it began with a leak coming from the upstairs apartment flooding her kitchen.

“They told me they would put it in a work order. but that's what they always say when I tell them about the leaks and about my dishwasher not draining properly,” said Colbert.

She said they put a fan in her apartment to dry it out.

Colbert said her apartment started to smell like mold and her one-year-old daughter began coughing.

She said she continued calling management but did not get a response.

Colbert purchased a home mold test kit and spoke with a senior mold analyst with Mold Test Company. She said he told her the air intake levels of mold were extremely high.

“They explained to me that it wasn't safe to live in the apartment, to just leave everything and go,” said Colbert.

Mold was also found on the bathroom ceiling of the apartment next door.

Colbert has temporarily moved in with her grandmother until the issue can be resolved.

Until then, she has set up a GoFundMe to help with moving costs to find another apartment.