Arctic Angels Providing Hotels For Homeless During Cold Weather

Known as Arctic Angels, those with On Bended Knee Ministries work to help those experiencing homelessness during cold weather.

-

Just a few seconds outside in these single-digit temperatures can be unbearable, but imagine being in these temperatures with no relief.

“We love the homeless community and it’s about helping people and helping one another,” said Arctic Angel, Jodi Berge of On Bended Knee Ministries.

For the past four years, when temperatures drop, they have stepped in providing hotel rooms and food for the homeless. “We’re in a desperate situation when the temperatures get like this, and our friends are dying,” said Arctic Angel Delisa Jones.

“There’s a person running up with their hands like this. They’re drenched, they had been out all night,” said Arctic Angel Shelly Herring.

The team had worked with the lady in the past, however she refused to go to a shelter. “We don’t know what to do. If she goes back outside, she’s going to die,” said Herring.

It took some convincing, but they were able to get her to a hotel room and possibly save her life. “City rescue mission, homeless alliance, everybody has really stepped up, but the truth of the matter is, people that don’t know that they are cold are just going to be out there dying,” said Jones.

Stacee was recently incarcerated and since getting out she has been fighting to get her life back. “We’ve been in my car for three months now, so just being able to lay down on a bed and relax,” said Stacee. “We do have programs that we can help you with. We can get you with a case manager, we can help you with your situation with your kids,” said Jones.

The group has homeless people in over one hundred hotel rooms in five different hotels.

It’s all thanks to local churches and community organizations stepping up to support. “We’re boots on the ground, but the community is contributing to that because we could not do that without our community,” said Berge.

This year the Arctic Angels have seen an increase in families needing help, even families with small children and babies.

Obviously providing that many hotel rooms can run up a pretty good tab, if you’d like to help with their efforts, visit Second Chance Thrift store’s website at www.secondchancethrift.org