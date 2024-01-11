Thunder Roll Miami Wednesday, Prepare To Take On Trailblazers Thursday

Thursday, January 11th 2024, 5:24 pm
The Oklahoma City Thunder snapped a six-game losing streak to the Heat in Miami Wednesday night, only to jump on a plane and head home. The Thunder play at home Thursday against the Portland Trailblazers.
This is their second of five back-to-backs this month.
News 9’s Dean Blevins has more on what to expect with Thursday night’s game.
January 11th, 2024
January 8th, 2024
December 21st, 2023
December 14th, 2023
January 12th, 2024
January 12th, 2024
January 12th, 2024