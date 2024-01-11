Thunder Roll Miami Wednesday, Prepare To Take On Trailblazers Thursday

News 9’s Dean Blevins has more on what to expect with Thursday night’s game.

Thursday, January 11th 2024, 5:24 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Thunder snapped a six-game losing streak to the Heat in Miami Wednesday night, only to jump on a plane and head home. The Thunder play at home Thursday against the Portland Trailblazers.

This is their second of five back-to-backs this month.

