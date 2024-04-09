4 Games Left For The Thunder With Face Off Against The Kings Tuesday Night

The Thunder are playing the Kings Tuesday night, a team they have lost to twice.

Tuesday, April 9th 2024, 5:45 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Thunder have made it to the final week of the regular NBA season. They have just four games left.

The Thunder are playing the Kings Tuesday night, a team they have lost to twice.

The Thunder will play in Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center for all four of their last games.

Oklahoma’s Own Steve McGehee has more on what’s in store for the Thunder Tuesday night.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 9th, 2024

April 3rd, 2024

April 2nd, 2024

March 4th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 11th, 2024

April 11th, 2024

April 11th, 2024

April 11th, 2024