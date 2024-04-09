4 Games Left For The Thunder With Face Off Against The Kings Tuesday Night

The Thunder are playing the Kings Tuesday night, a team they have lost to twice.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder have made it to the final week of the regular NBA season. They have just four games left.

The Thunder will play in Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center for all four of their last games.

Oklahoma’s Own Steve McGehee has more on what’s in store for the Thunder Tuesday night.



