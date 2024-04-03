Thunder To Play Boston Celtics Wednesday After Loss In Philadelphia

Wednesday, April 3rd 2024, 5:30 pm
The Oklahoma City Thunder are back on the court Wednesday night, facing off against the Boston Celtics.
Tuesday night the Thunder had a narrow loss to Philadelphia, moving out of first place in the west.
The Thunder played without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams Tuesday, they were out with injuries.
Oklahoma's Own Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee took the trip from Philadelphia to Boston and has more on Wednesday night's game.
April 2nd, 2024
March 4th, 2024
January 18th, 2024
April 4th, 2024
April 4th, 2024