Thunder To Play Boston Celtics Wednesday After Loss In Philadelphia

The Oklahoma City Thunder are back on the court Wednesday night, facing off against the Boston Celtics.

Wednesday, April 3rd 2024, 5:30 pm

By: News 9


Tuesday night the Thunder had a narrow loss to Philadelphia, moving out of first place in the west.

The Thunder played without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams Tuesday, they were out with injuries.

Oklahoma's Own Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee took the trip from Philadelphia to Boston and has more on Wednesday night's game.
