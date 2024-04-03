Thunder To Play Boston Celtics Wednesday After Loss In Philadelphia

The Oklahoma City Thunder are back on the court Wednesday night, facing off against the Boston Celtics.

By: News 9

Tuesday night the Thunder had a narrow loss to Philadelphia, moving out of first place in the west.

The Thunder played without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams Tuesday, they were out with injuries.

Oklahoma's Own Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee took the trip from Philadelphia to Boston and has more on Wednesday night's game.