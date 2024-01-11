What Industries Are Thriving In Oklahoma This Year?

Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell talked to News 9 about the economic developments in Oklahoma after the success of the Oklahoma filmed movie, "Killers Of The Flower Moon."

By: News 9

Several industries are on the rise in Oklahoma, especially after the movie "Killers Of The Flower Moon," filmed in Oklahoma and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, took home several awards at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell joined us to discuss the movie's success in the Oklahoma film industry and other economic developments this year.

Pinnell said it was the largest production in state history, putting our film and television industry at a new level.

"One of the biggest motion pictures of the year, we really have become a hit state when it comes to film and television production, which is great for our economy," Pinnell said.

He also shared some upcoming movies that are being filmed in Oklahoma, including a new "Twister" movie.

"That was 100% filmed right there in Oklahoma City and around the state of Oklahoma, obviously. So it's gonna be a huge movie for us in 2024, a lot of promotion behind that as well," Pinnell said.

In addition to the film industry, he said Oklahoma's oil, gas, and aerospace industries are thriving.

"I firmly believe in the future and future years, our aerospace and aviation industry, combined with our oil and gas industry, and energy overall, is going to create thousands of jobs for our kids across the state of Oklahoma for decades to come," Pinnell said.