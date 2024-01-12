Oklahoma Winter Weather: Tips, Tricks, And Resources

It's important to make sure you, your home, your belongings, and your loved ones are prepared for the winter weather in Oklahoma. News 9 has some tips, tricks, and resources to help you during these cold temperatures.

By: News 9

There are many things you can do to make sure you are ready for extreme winter weather. Below is a guide to get ready for below freezing temperatures and winter storms.

How To Prepare Your Home For Winter Weather

Plumbers are pushing preparation ahead of the cold winter weather.

There are a few days left to ensure homes are ready for the dangerous temperatures that lie ahead.

Bone-chilling temperatures in Oklahoma mean riding it out in homes whose bones aren’t always prepared. They are often homes that aren’t built like those in the northern midwest and northeast.

Insulation and preparation become the best protection against broken bank accounts and broken spirits. “We’re going to have a lot of burst pipes,” said Mike Kelley. Kelley founded Troops Refrigeration Heat and Air. As of November, the business also offers plumbing.

The division started a few months ahead of the coldest temperatures the state has seen in a few years. “We’re going to be busy this weekend,” says Kelley. “Pretty much all hands on deck.”

They are helping customers prepare for the cold from the outside in. “Anything that is connected to your hose bib - your hoses and that type of stuff - those will freeze back into your pipes and bust your pipes inside the wall,” says Kelley. “You can get an insulated cover that goes over your bib.”

Inside the home, opening cabinets can help exterior pipes get exposed to indoor heat. With a deep freeze, those pipes should lead to a dripping faucet. “Running water doesn’t freeze as easily as still water,” Kelley remarks.





Not doing so in a freeze could lead to a flood of regret and a flow of cash in the later thaw. “It could get into the many thousands, tens of thousands,” Kelley says of the cost. “Hopefully, you’re home when it happens so it stays local.”

Kelley, who built a business on keeping things cold, also has some advice for keeping your home warm.

That includes keeping doors closed and the home preheated. “Don’t set your temperatures where you think they will catch back up when you get home,” he says.

The home with Oklahoma bones that will soon stand against the arctic chill.

Driving In Winter Weather

Officials say it's best to stay home once that winter weather hits. If you have to venture out and the roads are icy, there are a few safety tips that could be life-saving.

Bryce Boyer says that the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will do its part, treating the roads the best they can.

“But what we really want drivers throughout Oklahoma to remember is that we are only one part of making sure the roads stay clear throughout winter weather,” Boyer said.

He says just a few simple things can make a difference.

How Police Respond To Crashes In Icy Conditions





Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley met with News 9 to talk about how police respond to accidents during extreme wintry conditions.

“First off, be prepared, make sure you have plenty of fuel in your car, blankets, things if you get stranded,” Gourley said.

But, depending on road conditions, police won’t always respond to non-injury crashes.

“When the roads get really bad, we stop responding to non-injury accidents, easily because there's quite a few more of them. But also, they're dangerous for our officers to come out and work on injury accidents,” Gourley said. “So I always tell people, if you are involved in an accident, pull off the roadway somewhere into a parking lot or just somewhere off the road and exchange information. Your insurance companies can work that out later on.”

Make Sure Your Car Is Safe In Winter Weather





One way to help prevent having issues on the road is to make sure your vehicle is prepared for this winter weather.

Discount Tire store manager Luke Anderson joined News 9 to talk about what you should do to keep your vehicle maintained for this weather.

How To Make Sure Your Pets Are Happy And Healthy In Winter Weather





Cold weather affects everyone, including our pets. Below are some ways to make sure your pet stays happy and healthy until it warms back up.

The ASPCA says if it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pet.

In Oklahoma City, residents cannot leave dogs outside for more than 30 minutes when temperatures are below freezing. Dogs are still considered outside if they are in an unheated doghouse or structure.

What are the signs of frostbite and hypothermia?

A blast of freezing temperatures coming to central Oklahoma is prompting reminders to avoid frostbite and hypothermia.

According to the CDC, some symptoms of hypothermia are shivering, exhaustion, confusion, and memory loss. Signs of frostbite include white or grayish-yellow skin, skin that feels firm or waxy, and numbness. "Really the key when it comes to frostbite is prevention," said Dr. Clayton Nelson, an orthopedic hand surgeon with SSM Health. "Avoid cold exposure. Especially these extreme temperatures."





In cases of frostbite, blood vessels constrict themselves to keep the core of a person's body as warm as possible. "When that happens, the extremities that are exposed are at risk because the lack of blood flow cannot warm those extremities appropriately," Nelson said.

Oklahoma's State Department of Health has an injury prevention program that shares tips for winter weather. "Make sure you're wearing shoes that are sure-footed," said Christian Bonds, a coordinator for the program. "That you're not walking on ice if you have the option to go a different direction."

Bonds also said people respond differently to cold weather. An apparent symptom in one person may not be the same for another. But, if in doubt, seeking medical help is a smart option.

Bonds and Nelson also recommend getting people inside and away from the frigid temperatures if beginning to experience frostbite or hypothermia. Removing any wet or cold clothing and replacing it with dry clothing is important. But, both say not to overexpose the body to intense heat. Any heat sources should be warm to the touch, according to the CDC. "The rewarming process can stop some of that tissue damage, and if done appropriately, can stop further damage from occurring," said Nelson.

Where Are Shelters Or Overflow Beds For Oklahoma City?

Overflow shelters in Oklahoma City will be open if temperatures are below freezing.

There will be several shelters with open beds for the homeless.

Those EMBARK rides to the shelters are free.

