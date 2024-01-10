Keeping Your Pets Happy & Healthy In Winter Weather

The ASPCA says if it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pet.

Cold weather affects everyone, including our pets. Below are some ways to make sure your pet stays happy and healthy until it warms back up.

In Oklahoma City, residents cannot leave dogs outside for more than 30 minutes when temperatures are below freezing. Dogs are still considered outside if they are in an unheated doghouse or structure.

The ASPCA says not to shave your dog too much in the winter. A simple trim can keep your dog from collecting snow on their fur, but longer fur will keep them warm.

You can also bring a towel if you plan on taking walks, especially if where you walk is treated with salt and chemicals to help the ice melt. The ASPCA says to wipe off your pet’s paws and stomach to prevent irritation or ingestion of the chemicals.

The ASPCA recommends keeping your house humidified and using a towel to dry off your pet’s feet when they come inside. The ASPCA says going from a wet cold to a dry heat can cause itchy, flaky skin.

Applying petroleum jelly to your pet’s feet or making your pet wear shoes can protect them from road salt and chemical treatments. Just make sure to wipe the petroleum jelly off after, so your pet doesn’t ingest any of it.

Minimize baths for your pets, the ASPCA says, because too many baths can remove natural oils from your pet’s hair and skin. These oils help protect your pets from dry skin. If you have to bathe them, try a moisturizing shampoo.

The ASPCA would also like to remind people that antifreeze is lethal to cats and dogs. It is important to keep it away from pets and to clean up any spills.

It could help your pet if you feed them a little more in the winter months, the ASPCA says, as pets burn more calories trying to keep warm. Keeping them well-hydrated is important as well, to prevent dry skin.

Pets should have a warm place to rest, it should be off the floor and away from drafts. The ASPCA recommends a dog or cat bed with a blanket.