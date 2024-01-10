If you have to venture out and the roads are icy, there are a few safety tips that could be life-saving.

Driving In Winter Weather, What Experts Have To Say

Officials say it's best to stay home once that winter weather hits. If you have to venture out and the roads are icy, there are a few safety tips that could be life-saving.

Bryce Boyer says that the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will do its part, treating the roads the best they can.

“But what we really want drivers throughout Oklahoma to remember is that we are only one part of making sure the roads stay clear throughout winter weather,” Boyer said.

He says just a few simple things can make a difference.

“Slow down, put on your seatbelt, and put down your phone,” Boyer said. “Making sure you’re giving all your attention to the road.”

Drivers should accelerate and decelerate slowly, according to AAA. This helps tires retain traction and avoid skids.

If you find yourself in a skid, don’t panic and slam on the brakes. The best thing to do is steer your wheel in the direction you want your car to go until you regain traction, AAA says.

Avoid coming to a complete stop, AAA says. This will help your tires maintain traction on the road.

It is also recommended that drivers keep an emergency bag in their vehicle, just in case.

“Food, water, any medicines you might need,” Boyer said. “Make sure you’re dressed for the elements.”

The Drive Oklahoma App allows drivers to see road conditions in real time, before trying to drive in questionable conditions.

“If we’re all working together, we can get where we need to get safely,” Boyer said.