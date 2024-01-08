3 Arrested In Cleveland Co. Online Predator Sting Operation

In December, Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office detectives used online profiles to chat with individuals who were seeking inappropriate interactions with minors.

By: News 9

Three men were arrested as the result of a sting operation to find online predators, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Marko Gallardo, 34, Braden Johnson, 26, and Elijah Mora, 25 were arrested at the end of December.

Gallardo, who fled from police, is charged with lewd and indecent proposals, eluding an officer, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Johnson is charged with lewd and indecent proposals and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Mora is charged with lewd and indecent proposals and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

The sheriff’s office said that many people would stop talking with them when the undercover detectives stated their age. Both Johnson and Mora believed they were meeting up with a 14-year-old girl.

“The people that continue to talk after the decoy’s age is clearly established are the true child predators, and those are the ones we are trying to take off the streets,” said Lead Investigator Det. Ray Kimbrough.