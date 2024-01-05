How To Avoid Gym Germs During Flu Season

An Oklahoma commercial cleaning company wants to warn gym goers of the hot spots for germs.

As New Year's resolution makers pack the gyms and flu season is underway, an Oklahoma commercial cleaning company wants to warn gym goers of the hot spots for germs.

Carter Green, co-owner and vice president of Stratus Building Solutions, said his crews find the heaviest trafficked places like cardio equipment, weights, water fountains, and door handles have the most germs.

Green believes the spread of bacteria and viruses begins in the classroom and spreads through the household.

“Kids are really getting sick right now at school and coming home to their parents who are getting it," said Green. "Parents are then going out before they realize and sweating all over the gym causing the equipment to become bacteria prone.”

To steer clear of germs, Stratus suggests keeping hand sanitizer in any bags or purses, wiping down machines after every use, and avoiding touching your face.

"We use a hospital-grade disinfectant to truly eradicate all viruses," said Green. "We also educate the gym's staff on how to best clean surfaces for when we're not there."

Green said asking local gyms what their cleaning protocols are is always on the table to make sure 2024 is a healthy one.