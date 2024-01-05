Crews Respond To Building Fire Near Downtown OKC

Crews are responding to a fire near Southwest 15th Street and Robinson Avenue in Oklahoma City.

Friday, January 5th 2024, 7:45 am

By: News 9


Crews are responding to an abandoned building fire near Southwest 15th Street and Robinson Avenue in Oklahoma City.

News 9's Addie Crawford is on the scene and says smoke can be seen clearly from downtown.

Fire officials say the fire has been extinguished but there is still heavy smoke in the area.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
