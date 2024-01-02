9 To Know: Plane Fire, Oklahoma City Shooting, Epstein Documents

Here are the stories you need to know from Oklahoma and around the world on Jan. 1, 2024.

By: News 9

Japanese officials say five people are dead after a fiery crash between a passenger jet and an earthquake relief plane. Officials say it happened at an Airport in Tokyo. Authorities say at least 370 people on the passenger airliner managed to escape.

Oklahoma City Police say they're looking for the gunman in connection to a News Years Day shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Police say the victim was shot during an argument at a home near Rockwell and Britton.

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un says he will "thoroughly annihilate" the US and South Korea if provoked. Kim says he plans to enhance the country's military, including adding nuclear material. North Korea fired it's most advanced missile last month, which is capable of reaching the US.

Japan officials say at least 48 people are dead and several others are missing after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake in the western part of the country yesterday. Officials are warning there could be more major quakes in the area over the next few days.

A federal judge has ordered court documents that name dozens of associates of Jeffrey Epstein be unsealed. It comes as part of a lawsuit settlement against Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Those documents could be unsealed as early as today.

The FDA is recalling the baby formula brand Enfamily Nurtramigen. Officials say the formula has a risk of bacteria contamination. The FDA says if you have this product, throw it out.

A person in Michigan is about $820 million richer this morning after last night's Powerball drawing. Officials say the ticket was bought yesterday near Flint. The jackpot was the 5th largest in lottery history.

The teams playing in this year's college football national championship are set. The Michigan Wolverines will match up against the Washington Huskies. The game will be in Houston next Monday.