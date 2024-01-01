Shooting Injures 1 In NW Oklahoma City, No Suspect In Custody

A shooting at a home in NW Oklahoma City left one person injured Monday morning, police said.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said it happened during a fight between two people inside the Airbnb home near Rockwell and Britton.

Officers said one of those involved pulled out a gun and shot the other in the arm. That victim was taken to a hospital while the shooter ran away from the scene, police said.

The victim was not identified and their condition has not been released.

Oklahoma City Police say the suspected gunman is on the loose, but they do know who they are.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.