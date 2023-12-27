National Guard Trip Cost OK Half A Million Dollars

A month trip down to the border cost Oklahoma over $500,000.

By: News 9

A 30-day trip to the Texas Border earlier this year cost Oklahoma more than half-a-million-dollars, according to a new report by our friends at Oklahoma Watch.

You may remember, News 9's Amanda Taylor tagged along with the 50 troops as they flew into El Paso.

At the time there were as many as 6 thousand apprehensions and 1 thousand escapees on the border a day.

Oklahoma Watch reports the $544,000 price tag was paid for by the state's disaster response fund, which is typically reserved for the Guard's response to tornadoes or other extreme weather events.

The governor said in August his concern was the rising toll of fentanyl crossing the border.



