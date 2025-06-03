Juneteenth in Oklahoma: Events across Oklahoma

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. Across Oklahoma, communities are honoring this significant day with festivals, runs, music, and cultural events. Here's a roundup of major Juneteenth celebrations happening statewide in June 2025:
Oklahoma City Events
Juneteenth on the East
📅 June 20–21, 2025
📍 Eastside Pizza House, 1734 NE 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73111
- Live music, murals, dance performances, food trucks, vendors, and a car show
- New 5K run/walk on Friday, June 20 at 6:30 PM
- More Info & Tickets
Juneteenth Music & Arts Festival with Branjae
📅 June 13, 2025 | 7:00 PM
📍 Washington Park, 400 N High Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73117
- Free family-friendly event with live performances, food, and art installations
Inclusive Juneteenth Celebration
📅 June 27, 2025 | 5:00–9:00 PM
📍 OKC Innovation District, 133 W Main St, Oklahoma City, OK 73102
- Hosted by Sooner SUCCESS and Supporting Minorities with Disabilities Coalition
- Family-friendly, inclusive celebration with music, food, and activities
Tulsa Events
Juneteenth Game Night Experience
📅 June 5, 2025 | 6:00 PM
📍 Fulton Street Books & Coffee, 21 N Greenwood Ave, Tulsa, OK 74120
- Free event with trivia, memes, bingo, and Black culture celebration
Family Ties at Living Arts of Tulsa
📅 June 22, 2025 | 6:00 PM
📍 Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 Reconciliation Way, Tulsa, OK 74120
- Cultural mashup with music, memory, and community spirit
Tulsa Juneteenth Festival
📅 June 18–21, 2025
📍 Greenwood Historical District, 322 N Greenwood Ave, Tulsa, OK 74120
- Live music, cultural performances, Legacy & Luxury Runway Show (June 14), and a family-friendly 1-mile/5K run at Guthrie Green
Statewide Highlights
- Norman: Juneteenth Festival at Reaves Park (June 19)
- Bartlesville: Westside Community Center’s Juneteenth Celebration (June 21)
- Vinita: Juneteenth Celebration and Battle in the Saddle (June 21)