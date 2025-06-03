Juneteenth in Oklahoma: Events across Oklahoma

Here’s everything you need to know about Juneteenth across Oklahoma, including celebrations in OKC, Tulsa, and beyond, featuring live music, family-friendly events, and inclusive community gatherings.

By: Bella Roddy

-

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. Across Oklahoma, communities are honoring this significant day with festivals, runs, music, and cultural events. Here's a roundup of major Juneteenth celebrations happening statewide in June 2025: Oklahoma City Events Juneteenth on the East 📅 June 20–21, 2025 📍 Eastside Pizza House, 1734 NE 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73111 Live music, murals, dance performances, food trucks, vendors, and a car show New 5K run/walk on Friday, June 20 at 6:30 PM More Info & Tickets Juneteenth Music & Arts Festival with Branjae 📅 June 13, 2025 | 7:00 PM 📍 Washington Park, 400 N High Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73117 Free family-friendly event with live performances, food, and art installations Inclusive Juneteenth Celebration 📅 June 27, 2025 | 5:00–9:00 PM 📍 OKC Innovation District, 133 W Main St, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Hosted by Sooner SUCCESS and Supporting Minorities with Disabilities Coalition Family-friendly, inclusive celebration with music, food, and activities Tulsa Events Juneteenth Game Night Experience 📅 June 5, 2025 | 6:00 PM 📍 Fulton Street Books & Coffee, 21 N Greenwood Ave, Tulsa, OK 74120 Free event with trivia, memes, bingo, and Black culture celebration Family Ties at Living Arts of Tulsa 📅 June 22, 2025 | 6:00 PM 📍 Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 Reconciliation Way, Tulsa, OK 74120 Cultural mashup with music, memory, and community spirit Tulsa Juneteenth Festival 📅 June 18–21, 2025 📍 Greenwood Historical District, 322 N Greenwood Ave, Tulsa, OK 74120 Live music, cultural performances, Legacy & Luxury Runway Show (June 14), and a family-friendly 1-mile/5K run at Guthrie Green Statewide Highlights Norman: Juneteenth Festival at Reaves Park (June 19) Bartlesville: Westside Community Center’s Juneteenth Celebration (June 21) Vinita: Juneteenth Celebration and Battle in the Saddle (June 21)