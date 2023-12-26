Creating attainable, realistic, and specific goals is the key to sticking to a resolution, according to Lifetime Fitness personal trainer Evelin Pino. She wants resolution makers to focus on one thing at a time.

Personal Trainer Explains How To Stick To A Healthy New Years Resolution

With 2024 right around the corner, now is the time when many people will be creating their New Year's resolutions.

"We usually see a lot of people coming in for the first few months, especially right after the holidays," said Lifetime Fitness personal trainer Evelin Pino.

Pino has been a personal trainer at Lifetime for 2 years now and believes the main mistake people make is doing too much too soon. She wants resolution makers to focus on one thing at a time.

"Pick one or two priorities and establish good habits surrounding those for 4-10 weeks and then pick another priority," said Pino.

"Instead of just wanting to lose weight, you should make a goal like losing 10 pounds in 2 months," said Pino.

Personal Trainers at Lifetime Fitness offer free one-on-one goal-setting sessions for members to help them start on the right track. Pino suggests resolution makers to keep consistent through a personal trainer or even a friend.

"Finding accountability when trying to establish a good habit is so important," said Pino. "Somebody who is waiting for you and expecting you to do something."

Pino wants people to pick a form of exercise that is fun to them like swimming or cycling. She said sticking to those things will ensure a new habit becomes a lifestyle.

For those wanting to pick up running, Lifetime Fitness offers a free running club that starts the second week of January 2024. It's available for both members and non-members.